Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:IHIT)

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th.
Shares of IHIT stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.57. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $10.05.
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile
