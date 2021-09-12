Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.

VVR stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.28. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,528,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,986 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $38,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

