ION 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $276.00 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. ION has a market capitalization of $488,750.08 and approximately $276.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ION coin can now be bought for about $0.0355 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ION has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.24 or 0.00120601 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004962 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $263.49 or 0.00585839 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00018577 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00044282 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00014163 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000090 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,651,069 coins and its circulating supply is 13,751,069 coins. The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official website is ionomy.com . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

