iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC decreased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.87. 3,957,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,460,845. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.01.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

