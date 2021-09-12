iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Bought by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,836,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1,240.9% during the second quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,791,000 after buying an additional 155,310 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $7,875,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at $6,071,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,016,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,320,000 after buying an additional 93,606 shares during the period.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.86. 193,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,326. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $63.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.03 and a 200-day moving average of $57.37.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.