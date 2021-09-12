iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 167,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,797 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 3.5% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $12,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 17,206 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 25,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 558,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,642,000 after buying an additional 76,456 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of USMV stock opened at $76.86 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.46 and a 200-day moving average of $72.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.