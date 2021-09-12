iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,870 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLUE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $102.67 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.22.

