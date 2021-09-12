iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Stake Boosted by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 320.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

ESGD traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.52. The company had a trading volume of 315,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,697. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $82.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.