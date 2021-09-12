iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 361,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 8.0% of Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $155,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,832,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 114,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 340,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30,359 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock traded down $3.44 on Friday, reaching $447.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,023,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,271,996. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $443.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $422.71. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $320.92 and a 12 month high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.