iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,982 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $129.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.48. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $123.51 and a 12-month high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

