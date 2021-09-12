iStar (NYSE:STAR) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.87

iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.87 and last traded at $26.72, with a volume of 5391 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.24.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on iStar in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on iStar from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley started coverage on iStar in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.37 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.62 and a 200-day moving average of $20.35.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.30. iStar had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that iStar Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -57.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in iStar during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iStar by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in iStar during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iStar during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in iStar during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

About iStar

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

