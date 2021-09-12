IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for IVERIC bio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.26). IVERIC bio also posted earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IVERIC bio will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.70). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IVERIC bio.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

ISEE stock traded up $5.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.12. 158,786,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,021,241. IVERIC bio has a 12-month low of $4.87 and a 12-month high of $15.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.66.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

