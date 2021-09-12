IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $18.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.69, but opened at $12.30. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. IVERIC bio shares last traded at $14.27, with a volume of 1,334,810 shares traded.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ISEE. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in IVERIC bio by 0.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,163,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,369,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in IVERIC bio in the first quarter worth $40,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in IVERIC bio by 37.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 78,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 21,451 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IVERIC bio by 30.5% in the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 89,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in IVERIC bio by 447.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 70,173 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average of $7.49.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Research analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IVERIC bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

