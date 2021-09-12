J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock Position Lowered by Bp Plc

Bp Plc lowered its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,561,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,607,004,000 after acquiring an additional 56,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,091,456,000 after purchasing an additional 206,246 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 70.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,535,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $594,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,352 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,475,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,330,000 after buying an additional 35,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.2% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,142,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,115,000 after buying an additional 150,872 shares during the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JBHT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.68.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $322,128.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,913.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $89,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,567 shares of company stock valued at $628,562 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $173.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.22 and a 52 week high of $184.38.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

