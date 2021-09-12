J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.37.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of J Sainsbury from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of JSAIY traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $16.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.82. J Sainsbury has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $18.68.

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandising and Clothing, Financial Services and Property Investments. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing.

