Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.57% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $6.48 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.19.

NYSE:SYF opened at $47.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.72. The company has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $52.14.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 147.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

