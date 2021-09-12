Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) to “Hold”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $3.10 target price on the bank’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Banco Santander’s FY2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.
SAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale raised shares of Banco Santander to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco Santander to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Banco Santander from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.55.
NYSE SAN opened at $3.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.31. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $4.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.75.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Banco Santander by 29,705.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,852,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,846 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the first quarter worth $43,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 41.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 20,274 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the second quarter worth $1,530,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Banco Santander Company Profile
Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.
