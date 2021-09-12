Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) to “Hold”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $3.10 target price on the bank’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Banco Santander’s FY2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

SAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale raised shares of Banco Santander to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco Santander to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Banco Santander from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.55.

NYSE SAN opened at $3.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.31. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $4.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.75.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Banco Santander had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Banco Santander by 29,705.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,852,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,846 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the first quarter worth $43,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 41.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 20,274 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the second quarter worth $1,530,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

