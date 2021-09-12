Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Jerash Holdings, Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made sport and outerwear for brands. The company’s product for brands consists of VF Corporation, Costco Wholesale, PVH Corporation, Walmart, Sears, Hanes, Columbia and Land’s End. Jerash Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on JRSH. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Aegis increased their price objective on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of JRSH opened at $7.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.57 million, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.77. Jerash Holdings has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $8.29.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 9.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that Jerash Holdings will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Jerash Holdings (US) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Jerash Holdings (US) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials.

