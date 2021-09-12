JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Gap Up to $48.85

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $48.85, but opened at $50.42. JinkoSolar shares last traded at $51.86, with a volume of 7,368 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JKS shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.04 and a 200 day moving average of $44.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. JinkoSolar’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the design, development, production and marketing of photovoltaic products, and solar system integration services. It focuses on vertically integrated solar power products manufacturing business from silicon ingots, wafers, and cells to solar modules. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.