JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (LON:JLEN) were up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 109.60 ($1.43) and last traded at GBX 109.20 ($1.43). Approximately 422,508 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 930,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108.80 ($1.42).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 105.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 107.01. The company has a market capitalization of £656.72 million and a PE ratio of 72.80.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from JLEN Environmental Assets Group’s previous dividend of $1.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. JLEN Environmental Assets Group’s payout ratio is presently 4.49%.

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited is a fund of John Laing Capital Management Limited.

