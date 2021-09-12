John Dobak Sells 1,162 Shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) CEO John Dobak sold 1,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $42,052.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

John Dobak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, John Dobak sold 12,500 shares of DermTech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $513,500.00.

NASDAQ:DMTK opened at $35.33 on Friday. DermTech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $84.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.32 and a 200 day moving average of $41.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DermTech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMTK. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in DermTech in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech during the first quarter valued at about $914,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DermTech by 152.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 778,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,528,000 after buying an additional 470,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech during the first quarter valued at about $334,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

