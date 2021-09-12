JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBCA. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 109.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000.

Shares of BBCA opened at $64.81 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $45.54 and a 12 month high of $66.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.23.

