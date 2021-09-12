JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of IFSUF stock opened at $11.75 on Thursday. Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.99.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. operates in the telco infrastructure business in Italy. The company constructs and operates towers. It offers integrated hosting services to create wireless networks, masts for antennas, cabling, dishes, spaces for equipment, and technological systems for power supply; site access and security management, 24h supervision, and ordinary, corrective and extraordinary maintenance services; and fiber optic connection of transmission sites.

