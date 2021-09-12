JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

MKKGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:MKKGY opened at $47.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.04. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 12-month low of $28.59 and a 12-month high of $49.08.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

