JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd Buys New Position in Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW)

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $516,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 26,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. 30.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Osprey Technology Acquisition in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

SFTW stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $17.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.21.

About Osprey Technology Acquisition

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software-as-a-Service model. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

