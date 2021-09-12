JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,084 Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $44.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.34. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $54.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.27.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 50.90%. The company had revenue of $330.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

WPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.30.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

