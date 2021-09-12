JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd Purchases Shares of 3,743 The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of The India Fund by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The India Fund by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The India Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $556,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The India Fund by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of The India Fund by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Get The India Fund alerts:

The India Fund stock opened at $23.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.73. The India Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $23.64.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN).

Receive News & Ratings for The India Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The India Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.