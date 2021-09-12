JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd Takes $26,000 Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.34.

NYSE FTI opened at $6.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. TechnipFMC plc has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $13.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 2.26.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

