JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd Takes Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $2,752,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,150 shares in the company, valued at $65,270,794.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $284.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.02. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $171.63 and a one year high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

