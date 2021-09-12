Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc lowered its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,882 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,298 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the first quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the first quarter worth $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 86.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 352.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,730 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $156,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $283,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,120 shares of company stock valued at $910,812 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNPR. MKM Partners raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

JNPR opened at $27.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $29.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.47%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

