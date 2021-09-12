Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 90,758 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,758 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $11,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RILY. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. 46.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall E. Paulson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.82 per share, for a total transaction of $608,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 189,808 shares of company stock worth $11,702,021 over the last quarter. 26.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RILY opened at $61.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $78.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.33.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 90.93%. The firm had revenue of $336.77 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

