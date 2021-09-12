Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 86.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,517 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 748,225 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $14,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 160.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,401,508 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,246,517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413,312 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,264,572 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $726,252,000 after buying an additional 1,600,139 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,654,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $148,083,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $139,831,000. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT opened at $128.80 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $100.34 and a 52 week high of $129.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.93.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,812,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,785,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,211,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

