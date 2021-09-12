Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,464 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,803 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Globant were worth $6,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Globant by 3,743.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Globant by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the 2nd quarter valued at $417,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLOB opened at $324.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $266.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.40. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $165.50 and a one year high of $332.79. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.79 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

