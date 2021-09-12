Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $5.92 Million Stock Position in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 42,475 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.60% of Puma Biotechnology worth $5,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBYI. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Puma Biotechnology by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PBYI opened at $7.14 on Friday. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $14.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average of $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $291.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.11.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.18. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 355.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 5,332 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $47,134.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 11,182 shares of company stock worth $93,217 in the last three months. 19.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PBYI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.