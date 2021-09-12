Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,253,808 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 575,857 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $10,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 250.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,699 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 28,380 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 51,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. 34.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

CPG opened at $3.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 2.97. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 89.04%. The firm had revenue of $769.55 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.