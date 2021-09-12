Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,535 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.91% of Kforce worth $12,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KFRC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 83.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of KFRC opened at $59.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.38. Kforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $403.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.31 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 40.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Kforce’s payout ratio is presently 39.69%.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

