Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.51% of Kadant worth $10,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kadant by 2.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Kadant by 4.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kadant by 317.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 10,663 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kadant by 6.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in Kadant by 14.3% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 9,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Kadant alerts:

KAI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Kadant in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, Director Erin L. Russell sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $339,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,917 shares of company stock valued at $730,125 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KAI opened at $215.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.87 and a 200-day moving average of $182.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.52. Kadant Inc. has a one year low of $104.15 and a one year high of $218.61.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $195.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.07 million. Kadant had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Kadant Profile

Kadant, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing products used in industries ranging from paper to plastics and textiles to tires. It operates through the following segments: Papermaking Systems, Wood Processing Systems, and Fiber-based Products Business segments. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets equipments and products for the global papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries.

See Also: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.