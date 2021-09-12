Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 83,333 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $5,217,479.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,332 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $5,531,578.16.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,331 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $5,315,684.49.

NYSE K opened at $62.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.59. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $68.60. The company has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on K shares. National Bank Financial lowered Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 5.3% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 8.1% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 46,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth $387,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

