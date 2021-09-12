KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for KemPharm’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.09). KemPharm reported earnings per share of ($0.64) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for KemPharm.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.63). KemPharm had a positive return on equity of 22.87% and a negative net margin of 42.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut KemPharm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In related news, CEO Travis C. Mickle purchased 5,000 shares of KemPharm stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.92 per share, for a total transaction of $44,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,697.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 5,305 shares of company stock worth $47,754 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of KemPharm by 3,242.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,968,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,495 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KemPharm by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,209,047 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 391,242 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,331,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KemPharm by 165.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,854 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after buying an additional 294,874 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in KemPharm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,659,000. Institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

KMPH traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $9.28. The stock had a trading volume of 258,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,273. KemPharm has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $22.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average of $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $326.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 3.31.

KemPharm Company Profile

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

