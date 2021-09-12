KeyCorp Raises TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target to $260.00

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for TopBuild’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.54 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised TopBuild from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TopBuild from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $239.67.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $225.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.01. TopBuild has a twelve month low of $146.50 and a twelve month high of $235.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $834.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.84 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 27.2% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 56,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,867,000 after purchasing an additional 12,119 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in TopBuild by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in TopBuild by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,816,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in TopBuild by 1,808.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in TopBuild by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

