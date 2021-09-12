Keyera (TSE:KEY) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Keyera (TSE:KEY) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a C$33.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Keyera’s FY2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Keyera from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$29.00 target price on shares of Keyera in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Keyera from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Keyera from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keyera presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$33.72.

Shares of Keyera stock opened at C$30.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$6.81 billion and a PE ratio of 55.85. Keyera has a 52 week low of C$18.04 and a 52 week high of C$35.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 347.83%.

In related news, Director James Vance Bertram sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.55, for a total value of C$152,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 714,400 shares in the company, valued at C$21,824,920.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

