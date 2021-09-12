Komodo (KMD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7.49 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Komodo has a total market cap of $149.54 million and approximately $7.49 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Komodo has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00002544 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.86 or 0.00284314 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.07 or 0.00145725 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.01 or 0.00182514 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00005835 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000988 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000786 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 127,703,617 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

