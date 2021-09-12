Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Position Boosted by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kopin were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Kopin in the second quarter worth about $7,792,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kopin by 31.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 617,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after acquiring an additional 147,913 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kopin in the first quarter worth about $4,048,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Kopin by 1,794.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 311,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 294,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Kopin in the first quarter worth about $3,215,000. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $44,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOPN opened at $5.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.77. Kopin Co. has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.13 million, a P/E ratio of -73.24 and a beta of 2.18.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Kopin had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $9.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kopin Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kopin

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

