Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 362,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 19,896 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $10,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 182.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

In related news, insider David M. Carter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $65,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $77,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,259 shares of company stock worth $3,221,341. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KTOS opened at $22.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 113.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.76 and a 1 year high of $34.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.02.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $205.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.47 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 10.34%. Equities analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KTOS shares. B. Riley raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.