Kuende Hits Market Capitalization of $674,442.72 (KUE)

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded up 27.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Kuende coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Kuende has traded up 20.7% against the US dollar. Kuende has a total market capitalization of $674,442.72 and $1.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00062601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.58 or 0.00157710 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00014138 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00044174 BTC.

About Kuende

Kuende is a coin. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 coins and its circulating supply is 893,470,233 coins. Kuende’s official message board is medium.com/kuende . Kuende’s official website is kuende.com . The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kuende’s official Twitter account is @kuende_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuende is a blockchain-based social media ecosystem that mixes real-world games with online features to provide help to the preservation of the real-life interaction. The Kuende base is the real world challenges that involve physical socialization, entertainment, personal development, and Philanthropic games. The real-world challenges are available at the Kuende platform where users can choose to participate in the different challenges. The KUE token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token used as a payment method and reward within the Kuende network. “

Buying and Selling Kuende

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuende should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuende using one of the exchanges listed above.

