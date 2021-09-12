Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.30 Million

Brokerages expect that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) will report sales of $25.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.40 million. Kura Sushi USA reported sales of $5.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 357.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will report full year sales of $62.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $61.30 million to $63.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $117.70 million, with estimates ranging from $115.90 million to $119.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kura Sushi USA.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 59.81% and a negative net margin of 38.38%. The firm had revenue of $18.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KRUS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital upped their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens upped their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair assumed coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.83.

Shares of NASDAQ KRUS traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.93. The company had a trading volume of 37,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,469. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.30. Kura Sushi USA has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $56.98. The stock has a market cap of $437.71 million, a P/E ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 7.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 641,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,391,000 after purchasing an additional 44,831 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 72.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 41,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. 24.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of Japanese restaurant concept. It provides authentic Japanese cuisine and sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

