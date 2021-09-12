KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KushCo Holdings Inc. is the parent company to a diverse group of business units primarily in the cannabis, CBD and other related industries. KushCo Holdings’ subsidiaries provide exceptional customer service, product quality, compliancy knowledge and a local presence in serving customer base. The company’s brands include Kush Bottles, a sales platform distributor of packaging, supplies, and accessories. Kush Energy, which provides ultra-pure hydrocarbon gases and solvents to the cannabis and CBD sector. Hybrid Creative, a premier creative design agency for cannabis and non-cannabis ventures and Koleto Packaging Solutions, the research and development arm driving intellectual property development and acquisitions. KushCo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Kush Bottles Inc., is headquartered in Garden Grove, California. “

Get KushCo alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of KushCo in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

OTCMKTS:KSHB opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.00. KushCo has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $110.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.56.

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). KushCo had a negative return on equity of 23.46% and a negative net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $28.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.81 million. Analysts forecast that KushCo will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

KushCo Company Profile

KushCo Holdings, Inc provides ancillary products and services to the legal cannabis and CBD industries. The firm through its subsidiaries and brands provides product quality, exceptional customer service, compliance knowledge and a local presence in serving diverse customer base. The company was founded by Dallas Imbimbo, John Kovacevich, Nicholas Kovacevich, and Jeffrey Meng on December 15, 2010 and is headquartered in Cypress, CA.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KushCo (KSHB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KushCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KushCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.