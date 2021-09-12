Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LKFN. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,597,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,502,000 after purchasing an additional 667,271 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,940,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,255,000 after purchasing an additional 101,555 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 840,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,126,000 after buying an additional 97,919 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,320,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,406,000 after buying an additional 41,380 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,246,000 after buying an additional 38,179 shares during the period. 74.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lakeland Financial news, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $25,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $211,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,625 shares of company stock valued at $253,803 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on LKFN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.91 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $65.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $39.38 and a 1 year high of $77.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.63.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 39.42%. The business had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.25 million. Analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Lakeland Financial Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

