Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Position Decreased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 9.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 150.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth $38,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,964 shares of company stock worth $6,251,860 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX opened at $598.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $610.39 and a 200-day moving average of $609.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $292.28 and a 1-year high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.09%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LRCX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $705.71.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

