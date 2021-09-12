Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,301,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,318,105,000 after buying an additional 32,283 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,087,000 after acquiring an additional 18,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. BNP Paribas lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $705.71.

LRCX stock opened at $598.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $292.28 and a 1 year high of $673.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $610.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $609.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,964 shares of company stock worth $6,251,860. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

